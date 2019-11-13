How much does the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with 64GB of RAM and 8TB of storage cost?

× 2019-11-13-14-38-38.jpg

Apple has today unveiled its long-rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, aimed at professionals and high-end creative types who want portability without compromise. And portability without compromise means lots of storage and RAM.

But all that hardware comes at a cost.

The tech specs of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro are very impressive and offer a significant hardware upgrade compared to the 15.4-inch version it replaces.

Tech specs:

Silver or space gray

16-inch, 3,072 x 1,920-pixel display (compare this to 2,880 x 1,800 on the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro)

Ninth-generation 2.6GHz six-core Intel Core i7 or 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 (up to an eight-core Core i9)

16GB DDR4 RAM (up to 64GB)

AMD Radeon Pro 5300M or 5500M, 4GB GDDR6 memory (up to 8GB)

512GB SSD (up to 8TB)

Four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports

100 watt-hour battery

$2,399 starting price

But that's just the starting price. Let's take a look at what the upgrades cost.

First off, a bump from the 2.6GHz 6‑core 9th‑generation Intel Core i7 processor to the 2.4GHz 8‑core 9th‑generation Intel Core i9 silicon is a somewhat $300.

Taking the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory to the Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 memory is another $200.

Not bad. So far.

If you want to upgrade the RAM from the stock 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 to 64GB, that will cost you $800.

That starting price of $2,399 is now already up to $3,699.

But what about the storage? The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the first notebook that can be kitted out with 8TB of storage, and going up from the base 512GB SSD to an 8TB SSD adds another $2,400 to the price.

The price is now up to a robust, yet somehow reassuring, $6,099. And while that's a lot for a laptop, you do get quite a lot of hardware for your money.

