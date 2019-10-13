How to fix watchOS 'Unable to Install Update' error

Are you having problems installing a watchOS update on your Apple Watch? Getting an "Unable to Install Update" error, or perhaps a message that the update cannot be verified? Going around in a loop and not getting anywhere except increasingly frustrated?

Take a deep breath, because I have a fix that might just be what you are looking for.

Here are the steps:

#1: Fire up the Watch app.

#2: In the Watch app -- not iOS -- click on General > Usage > Software Update.

#3: Click Delete.

#4: Click Delete again to confirm the removal of the watchOS software update.

#5: From the Watch app, click on General > Software Update to redownload the update.

That should be the end of your problems!

