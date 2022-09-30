How to get a lifetime of 1TB of cloud storage for only $139

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
It's a two-edged sword to take such stunning images and videos with the latest drones and phone cameras; now, we don't always have the space to save such large files on our laptops and mobile devices. And no one wants to decide what has to go to make room constantly.
With a cloud storage service like Koofr, you don't have to make that decision. Plus, Koofr is offering 1TB of cloud storage for life this September. Just use code KOOFR to get your plan for $139.
With this limited-time plan, you'll get 1TB of secure cloud storage that you can access anywhere you have a network connection. Koofr allows you to transfer an unlimited number of files with no size limits, and it even has tools to help you conserve space. The Duplicate Finder features can find copies that are taking up unnecessary capacity. Also, an advanced renaming option lets you adjust batches of file names at once. Plus, everything you store is encrypted during and after transfers.
Already own a cloud storage drive? With Koofr, you can connect to your existing cloud accounts, such as Google Drive, Amazon, Dropbox, and OneDrive. Then, you can view them all in one place. It's private cloud storage that's both simple and safe. You can access your files from the Koofr desktop app, via WebDAV, or on your phones and tablets using a mobile browser.
It would be hard to find a more user-friendly service. While you do need a Koofr account to take advantage of this promotion, you can create one for free. All that's left is to store your files and connect your cloud accounts. So it's not surprising that Koofr is rated 4.6 out of five on G2, GetApp, and Capterra.
If you're tired of worrying about where to keep your extra files, you might want to give Koofr a try. This month, you can get 1TB of lifetime Koofr Cloud Storage for just $139 with code KOOFR.