StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Have you become part of the remote workforce, or are training for skills that will allow you to? Then you will want a powerful ultralight computer that's easy to take with you everywhere. And now you can get a 2-in-1 convertible device that you can also enjoy using as a laptop because a refurbished Silver Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (Model 1796) from 2017 is currently on sale for $444.99.

Weighing in at only 1.73 pounds and measuring a mere 0.33" thin, it's one of the smallest and lightest Windows devices available today. You can use it for classes and meetings while you're on the road. Simply add a keyboard such as the Surface Pro Type Cover and you have a full-fledged laptop. Other accessories that are available to buy as add-ons are the Multi-position Kickstand and Surface Pen.

You won't lack power with the 7th-Gen (Kaby Lake) 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5-7300U processor. In fact, when you are trying to perform demanding tasks, it will turbo boost up to 3.5 GHz. High performance is guaranteed by 256GB of fast M.2 SSD storage and 8GB DDR4 memory.

This Surface Pro 5 comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. It includes all of Windows 10 Home's features, plus a great many more that are specifically designed for business users.

The 12.3" PixelSense UHD display provides a clear high-res viewing experience and supports 10-point touch input. So Windows 10 Pro users can take advantage of all the multi-touch gestures that are available, whether in their work environment or while on the go.

You will be able to video chat with co-workers, family, and friends in high resolution using the 5MP front camera. And the speakers with Dolby audio offer an immersive viewing experience while streaming during off-hours.

Smooth connectivity is assured with the Intel dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi to deliver broader coverage, faster internet access, and longer battery life. While Bluetooth 4.0. will connect wirelessly to Bluetooth-enabled peripherals and accessories.

Get this silver refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (Model 1796) now while it's on sale for only $444.99.