Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

How to get discounted language training, cheap flights and travel hacking tips

It's finally possible to work abroad or take off to see the world. Just be sure you have the right tools to do so effectively and affordably.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

With remote work more widely available and travel almost back to normal, more folks are beginning to consider training in new skills that will allow them to take their careers abroad. And there's no longer any need to let fear of costs and language barriers keep you from joining them. Because whether you are an entrepreneur, digital nomad or independent investor, you can now get the tools you need to travel the globe in the World Traveler Bundle, which features a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone.

The bundle consists of three parts. First, it includes a Rosetta Stone membership that allows you to learn all 24 of the platform's languages. Not only can you learn to speak, understand, read and write them, but the program uses what Rosetta Stone calls the best speech recognition tech in the world to get your accent as close to native speakers as possible. That's why the Wall Street Journal says, "Rosetta Stone... may be the next best thing to living in a country."

Next up is a three-year subscription to Matt's Flights Premium, which could save you up to 90% off flights to both domestic and international destinations. Featured in The New York Times, Kind Traveler, Thrillist and more, Matt's offers 24/7 one-on-one travel and flight planning support, including three deals a week and unlimited custom search requests. The platform may help you secure the cheapest airfare possible, specifically suited to your personal needs.

The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription

$199 at ZDNet Academy

Lastly, the Complete 2021 Travel Hacker Bundle adds more help in both language learning and cheaper travel. You'll also find courses on travel photography, being a digital nomad, and how to successfully move abroad. The tips and strategies can work for singles, couples, families, or anyone who wants to find out how to comfortably travel on a shoestring budget.

If you're ready for a major life change, get the tools you'll need in the World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription. You can purchase this collection for only $169.15 when you use coupon code TRAVEL20 for an additional 15% off during our Spring Refresh promotion. 

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments