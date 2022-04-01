Learn to code from engaging, project-based courses for only $45

StackCommerce

If you want to pursue high-paying tech jobs, don't let a lack of training hold you back. Even total beginners can learn to code with help from the project-based courses in the 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle. Best of all, it's currently being offered at a discount almost too good to be true: only $44.99 (over 90% off).

You can start with the student favorite, "Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 & CSS3," which learners rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on average. Instructor Jonas Schmedtmann paid his way through his Master's degree in Engineering by creating websites, and he shares much of his expertise in this course. Alternatively, Python is always in great demand, and it's straightforward to learn with "The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications."

Java is another popular option for beginners, and "Java: A Complete Tutorial from ZERO to JDBC Course 2021" is an excellent intro to the language. In addition, those interested in developing mobile apps may benefit from "Swift 5.5 Hacking iOS 15 App Development with SwiftUI 3 & Xcode 13". Or, if you want to cover as much as possible in one course, "The Complete 2022 Web Developer Bootcamp: Build 15 Projects," which includes mobile, HTML5, CSS3, APIs, and much more.

No previous experience is required for "2022 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp," "C++: Master C++ with Step-By-Step Examples for Beginners," or "JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp 2022." Then you can move on to "Develop & Publish a Google Chrome Extension," where your newly minted JavaScript skills will come in handy.

JavaScript may also come in handy when you tackle this bundle's blockchain and crypto courses: "Create Your First DApp on Ethereum: A Concise Tutorial" and "NFT Blockchain Decentralized App Development with Solidity & JavaScript."Remember, you can start turbocharging your job applications after completing one of these courses. Then take the others as you have the time.

Make 2022 the year you start preparing for an exciting new tech career. Get the 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle for only $44.99 -- that's over 90% off.