Find out how to start and grow your own successful business for just $40

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

ZDNet Recommends The best work from home tech Upgrade your office or workshop with these gadgets that will boost your productivity. Read More

Starting a business can be challenging. There's even a support group for people who founded their own companies to share such unique experiences. And there are things you need to know to ensure your business's success. But while you don't have to spend years in school to learn them, trying to scrape together the proper knowledge by scouring the internet certainly isn't the best way to proceed. Fortunately, you can learn the steps needed to launch a successful business with the 12 courses in the 2022 MBA for Entrepreneurs Startup Bundle.

In "Be the Next Billionaire Entrepreneur," you can learn how to create business plans, marketing strategies and financial projections, discover how to protect intellectual property and many tools and techniques used by successful entrepreneurs. Then, "Producing the Ideal Business Plan" dives deeper into the initial draft, the proper accounting terms and more.

After you've launched your business, "How to Successfully Build Your Business Online" and "Growth Hacking" will show you strategies to expand it. Meanwhile, "Successful Business Management" and "How to Make Decisions & How to Solve Problems" teach you how to manage your company effectively.

"The Secrets of Effective Pitching" demonstrates how to explain the value of your business concisely, and "The Correct Way to Brand Your Business" is critical to that effort. Finally, "Networking the Most Effective Way" shows you how to use opportunities to their best advantage.

Obviously, in this day and age, social media plays a significant role in the success of a business. "Building Your Brand on Social Media" and "Getting the Most Out of Social Media" teach you to leverage that platform for the greatest success. In addition, learn how to develop an Environmental Management System (EMS) to accomplish objectives, including those required by legislation, in "Environmental Sustainability."

These courses are taught by Alun Hill, who has shared his expertise on business and marketing internationally in various publications, videos, websites and radio reports that are currently syndicated around the globe.

Turn your dream into reality and learn how to start your own business with the 2022 MBA for Entrepreneurs Startup Bundle, currently available for only $39.99.