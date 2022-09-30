How to learn Python, Javascript, C++, and more for just $40

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
Learning to code isn't nearly as difficult or expensive as many imagine. In fact, you can actually have fun while learning to code with this 14-course coding training collection, available now for $39.99.
This bundle has 14 top coding courses given high ratings from former students and taught by expert instructors. Total beginners can jump right in with "Learn to Code with Python 3," which can take you from beginner to advanced Python skills, or learn by building real-world programs in "The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications."
Once you've got basic Python skills, get lots of practice doing fun and exciting things in "Create an Escape Room with Python" and "Build a Medical Diagnosis Bot with Python," rated a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. They're presented by Zenva Academy, a world-class online training platform.
The "Django Crash Course with Examples" covers CSS, HTML, and Bootstrap, in addition to using Django with Python. And you can develop valuable machine learning skills in "Python and Android TensorFlow Lite: Machine Learning for App Development," which is also rated five stars.
Or, you can learn completely different coding languages as a beginner. "Java: A Complete Tutorial from Zero to JDBC" is rated 4.9 for the LearnWhilePracticing guides that allow you to be operational immediately. And there is "The Complete 2022 Web Developer Bootcamp: Build 15 Projects from HTML and CSS3 to iOS and Android apps", "C++ for Absolute Beginners!" and "2022 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp".
"The 2022 Javascript Developer Bootcamp" is also for beginners. An excellent follow-up to that one is "Fullstack Web Dev Masterclass: Build Websites with Node & MongoDB NoSQL," which teaches you a lot about website creation very quickly. Finally, the "Google Go Programming for Beginners (Golang)" is for programmers unfamiliar with Google Go and makes an excellent follow-up to any intro courses.
If what you're interested in is mobile app development, then "SwiftUI Augmented Reality with RealityKit and ARKit" has you covered. It first teaches you Swift, the most popular language to build iOS apps, then goes on to ARKit and AR programming. So now you can start training at your own pace, on your desktop, laptop, tablet, and phone.
For a limited time, ZDNet readers can get the 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for only $39.99.