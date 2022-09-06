StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you've been reading about digital nomads working abroad and feeling a pang of envy, there's no reason you can't do the same. More remote positions are available than ever, and affordable training classes can provide you with the skills to kickstart a well-paid career. But if you plan to be on the move frequently, you'll need the right equipment, starting with a lightweight, powerful computer.

While the latest flagship ultrabooks can be expensive, do you really want to bring something that valuable when traveling? There are countless opportunities for theft and damage as you migrate from city to city. So there's no reason to spend big when you can get all the features you need in a refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 4.

With all the portability and convenience of a tablet and the performance of a laptop, the Surface Pro 4 offers the best of both worlds. It weighs a mere two pounds and has a nine-hour battery life, so you will have no trouble taking it anywhere and getting through a full day's work or browsing and streaming on your days off, even if it's under a beach umbrella.

Windows 10 Pro is installed, and a speedy 6th generation Intel Core i5 processor lets you switch seamlessly between apps. The quick 128GB SSD storage drive enables you to store your most essential files, photos, and videos so you can access them easily. If you need more space, there is a microSD slot in addition to USB 3.0. and Mini Display ports. Naturally, the laptop offers WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and Mini DisplayPort to connect external monitors.

But you might not need an extra display. The 12.3-inch PixelSense offers a 2,736 x 1,824 resolution with stunning clarity and accurate colors. Meanwhile, the front stereo speakers allow you to thoroughly enjoy your favorite music and movies. Plus, the built-in multi-position kickstand makes it easy to work and play comfortably anywhere you go.

This 2015 Microsoft Surface Pro has a Grade A refurbished rating, which means it is in near-mint condition. In addition, the case will have only zero to minimal amounts of scuffing. So you will have all the features you need in this two-in-one device at a significantly lower cost.

Get this refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 4 today while it's on sale for just $298.99, a 28% discount off the original $419 price.