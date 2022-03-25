Why you can trust ZDNet
How to run Windows and macOS simultaneously without rebooting or sacrificing speed

Running Windows on Mac has never been a truly seamless experience, but it can be with Parallels Desktop.

Windows and macOS both have a lot going for them, and Mac users are lucky enough to be able to run both. However, it's not the smoothest process right out of the box. Fortunately, Mac users can run Windows and macOS at the same time without rebooting or sacrificing performance with Parallels Desktop. Right now, new users can get a one-year subscription to the Desktop Pro Edition for 20% off or just $79.99.

Parallels allows you to move and share content between Mac and Windows seamlessly. The latest version, Parallels 17, is optimized for macOS Big Sur (11.0) and the latest Windows 10 updates. So, you can run over 200,000 Windows software, including Microsoft Office and even graphics-intensive CAD programs and games, without rebooting or experiencing performance issues.

Version 17 of Parallels offers notable improvements. The user interface is smoother, and so is video playback. Frame rates in games are higher, and some processes are significantly speedier. For example, DirectX 11 is up to 28% faster, and Windows resume time is up to 38% faster.

Additionally, Parallels has a Coherence mode that lets you hide the Windows desktop so you can run Windows programs just like Mac programs. You can also use a virtual machine for Mac to develop and test across multiple operating systems.

Parallels® Desktop Pro Edition: 1-Yr Subscription

$79.99 at ZDNet Academy

Over 7 million users and experts praise Parallels, as well. David Pogue of The New York Times observes, "It's always been astonishing that it's faster to start up a Parallels PC than a real one. On my MacBook Air, I'm up and running in Windows six seconds after I double-click the Parallels icon." And Larry Magid of Forbes notes one of the biggest reasons users love Parallels: "Unlike Apple's Boot Camp, Parallels lets you run both operating systems at the same time."

If you're a Mac power user, Parallels can help you get the most out of your computer. And this is the perfect time to try it since new users can get a Parallels Desktop Pro Edition: 1-Yr Subscription for just $79.99, a 20% discount off the regular $99 MSRP.

