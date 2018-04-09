How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's congressional hearings online

Video: Where Facebook and Cambridge Analytica went wrong

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has arrived on Capital Hill and is set to answer lawmakers' questions over the social network's handling of user data in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook has revealed as many as 87 million Facebook users had their personal information misused in a massive privacy controversy. Facebook has repeatedly apologized for the mishap, and is promising stronger and more transparent user privacy and data settings going forward.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerbergs takes to Capital Hill this week to testify in front of congress for the first time. (File photo)

When are Mark Zuckerberg's congressional hearings?

Zuckerberg is scheduled to appear before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on April 10 (Tuesday). Zuckerberg will also appear April 11 (Wednesday) in a hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Tuesday will mark Zuckerberg's first congressional appearance, and lawmakers are sure to grill the 33-year-old executive of one of the world's most valuable companies. Here's how you can watch lawmakers seek further details about abuse of the Facebook platform and the company's actions.

How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's Senate testimony

What : Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing

: Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing Date : Tuesday, April 10, 2018

: Tuesday, April 10, 2018 Time : 2:15 pm EST

: 2:15 pm EST Online stream: Watch live on CBSN

How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's House testimony

What : House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing

: House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing Date : Tuesday, April 11, 2018

: Tuesday, April 11, 2018 Time : 10am EST

: 10am EST Online stream: Watch live on CBSN

How to read Mark Zuckerberg's opening statement

Ahead of Zuckerberg's House Energy and Commerce Committee appearance on Wednesday, his opening statement was shared (which you can read here) . In it, he takes full responsibility for recent Facebook security and privacy controversies.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake," Zuckerberg's statement says. "It was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."

On Monday, Zuckerberg had early meetings with lawmakers including Florida Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

Last week, Zuckerberg confirmed he won't be stepping down as leader of Facebook following the controversies. Zuckerberg told reporters in a lengthy Q&A session he is the best to run the social media giant, and that no one had been removed from their job in the scandal's fallout.

"At the end of the day, this is my responsibility," Zuckerberg said. "I'm not looking to throw anyone else under the bus."

Mark Zuckerberg Prepared Statement by jakeosmith on Scribd

