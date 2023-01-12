How to turn off Macro mode on iPhone Pro

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Apple's iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have impressive camera setups that are incredibly fun to use. The cinematic video mode, with its dynamic focus-panning, is enough to make you feel like a creative pro.
In addition to the fancy video mode, Apple also added the option to take Macro photos -- that is, close-up shots of objects -- starting with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max; it's a feature that was carried forward to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
Also: How to take great macro photos with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
iPhone models that can take macro photos have the feature enabled by default. That means when you open the camera app and start to frame your photo, the phone automatically recognizes it's getting close to an item and will switch to Macro mode without you doing a thing. It's a nice feature to have, but it can be jarring and it might not always be what you want or how you want to take the photo.
Apple eventually added a button (starting with iOS 15.1) that can enable or disable Macro mode on demand, directly in the Camera app.
Before you find the new setting, make sure you've installed iOS 15.1 (or a newer version). You can do that by opening the Settings app and going to General > Software Update.
After updating your iPhone (if needed), you need to turn on the Macro Control button by going to Settings > Camera and scrolling to the very bottom of the page. Slide the switch next to Macro Control to the On position.
Now that your iPhone's camera will no longer automatically detect and switch lenses to take a Macro photo, how do you take one on purpose? Glad you asked.
Also: How to AirPlay to a TV
Open the camera app, make sure it's in Photo mode, and frame the shot as you normally would. In the viewfinder you'll see a new macro button (it looks like a flower). When the button is yellow, Macro mode is turned on and available. When it's not yellow, you're taking regular photos.
Macro shots allow you to capture subjects as close as two centimeters away. Still macro photos, with enough lighting, can capture finer details like the whiskers of your furry friend to the droplets on a flower petal.
For a little inspiration, check out the finalists from Apple's Macro Shot on iPhone Challenge.
While both the iPhone 13/14 and 13 Pro/14 Pro offer multi-camera setups, the difference in the cameras lies in their rear lenses. The iPhone 13 has a dual camera system -- including an ultra-wide and wide lens.
Also: iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Is it worth the upgrade?
If you're looking to shoot from further away or capture more candid moments, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro have an additional telephoto lens and, of course, the capability to shoot macro photography.