How to turn your Chrome Start tab into a productivity launchpad

Jack Wallen shows you how to turn Chrome's Start tab into a much more productive place.
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer on

The default Google Chrome Start tab is pretty barren. Sure, you can add a few bookmarks and search Google. You can also add a background image but that's about it. What if I told you there was a Chrome extension that could turn that page into a much more productive area, with a launchpad for your most-used sites, a language translator, a calendar, tasks, notes, a motivational widget, and plenty of more apps on the horizon (such as SMS).

Does that sound like something that might make Chrome's Start tab a bit more useful to you? If so, let me show you how to get started with Manganum. 

Installing Manganum

To install the extension, open Chrome and point it to the extension's page in the Manganum Chrome Web Store. Click Add to Chrome (Figure 1).

When prompted (Figure 2), click Add extension.

The extension will install and drop you immediately into the Manganum tab (Figure 3).

How to use Manganum

The first thing you'll want to do is open and configure the Launchpad. This feature is exactly what it sounds like, a location to launch sites you save, open various Google services, and access various Chrome tools (such as Clear browser history, Default new tab, Settings, Downloads, Bookmarks, Passwords, and Payment).

To open the Launchpad, click the top icon in the left sidebar to open the tool (Figure 4).

To add a new site to the Favorites section, click Add website and, when prompted, type the necessary information (Figure 5).

If you click the Calendar icon in the left sidebar, you'll be prompted to sign in with your Google account (to give Manganum access - Figure 6).

After adding your calendar to Manganum, you'll see all of your events appear in the Calendar sidebar (Figure 7).

The rest of the built-in apps (tasks, translate, and notes) all work in the same way. 

How to configure Manganum

You can also enable/disable the three available widgets by clicking the ON/OFF slider icon at the bottom right of the window (Figure 8).

And that's pretty much all there is to installing and using this handy replacement for the default Chrome Start tab. Give Manganum a try and see if it doesn't help make Chrome a bit more productive.

