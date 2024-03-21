How to watch Microsoft's Surface and Windows AI event today (and what to expect)

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

It's been two years since Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop 5. Finally, the company appears ready to launch succeeding models during today's hardware and AI event.

Microsoft's Surface and Windows AI event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PDT/ 12:00 p.m. ET. The event's webpage describes it as, "Advancing the new era of work with Copilot," hinting at a focus on enterprise services. It will be a digital event this time, meaning there will be no in-person component with the press or public and everyone will have the best (virtual) seat in the house.

If you are interested in watching the event live, you can tune into the live stream on the event's webpage on the Microsoft website. It looks like Microsoft will not be live-streaming on YouTube for this event, but it's worth glancing over at the platform when the time comes just to make sure.

Since the initial teaser, the only additional detail Microsoft shared on the webpage is this brief description: "Tune in here for the latest in scaling AI in your environment with Copilot, Windows, and Surface."

As the title and description suggest, ZDNET expects a large focus on generative AI at the event, where the company will unveil its latest AI updates to Windows 11 and Copilot, likely tied to the launch of new Surface hardware.

The real stars of the show, however, will be the highly anticipated Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. These launches will mark Microsoft's first laptops in the era of the AI PC. The laptops will be marketed as AI PCs because they feature hardware to better support new generative AI tools and features.

You can expect the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 to have next-generation processors to more robustly support running AI applications and circumvent the need to send data to cloud-based AI servers, a major feature of AI PCs. Reports reveal that the new laptops will first feature the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and then Snapdragon X Elite-based processors in a second shipment wave. These upgrades should give the laptops a big performance advantage over their predecessors.

If you can't tune into the live stream, fret not. ZDNET will be covering the event, so make sure to tune in for all of the latest announcements, roundups, and analyses.