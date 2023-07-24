How to watch Samsung Unpacked 2023, and what to expect

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
On Wednesday, Samsung is holding its second Unpacked event of the year, where it will launch several new devices, including successors to its existing foldable phones, tablets, and smartwatch lines.
If you want to experience the announcements as they happen live, you can tune into the Samsung Unpacked live stream on Wednesday, July 26. Here's how.
Samsung Unpacked will occur on Wednesday, Jul. 26, at 7 AM ET. The in-person event will be held in Seoul, Korea, a significant departure from its usual San Francisco and New York settings, where Unpacked took place in the years past.
Members of the press, including ZDNET's Jason Hiner, will be in attendance, so stay tuned for our on-the-ground experiences on event day and week. The general public will also be able to join in on the main keynote since it will be live-streamed.
You can watch the Samsung Unpacked live stream for free on Samsung's YouTube channel or on its website.
If you don't want to wake up early or just want to watch the event when it best fits your schedule, a recording will be uploaded on YouTube following the presentation.
Samsung is expected to release the latest generations of its foldable smartphones, the Z Flip and Z Fold, which the company has teased will be lighter and slimmer than previous models.
The company is also expected to launch its newest Galaxy Watch 6 series, which is rumored to have new displays, a new bigger-sized watch option, and even feature the return of a physical rotating bezel.
The watches will also showcase Samsung's latest software, One UI 5, which will include enhancements to sleep, fitness, and health tracking, as reported earlier this year.
Lastly, Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup with updated processors and, hopefully, better displays than last year's Tab S8.