HP aims to secure its PC portfolio with Sure Sense malware blocker

HP on Tuesday announced a bevy of PC updates and new features, as well as the formal release of HP Sure Sense, the company's new software that uses AI to prevent and block malware in near-real-time, including ransomware and previously unknown malware.

HP says Sure Sense is different from other market offerings because it uses deep learning to understand what malware looks like and shuts down threats in seconds.

The deep learning engine boils down terabytes of data into a lightweight agent that's installed directly on notebooks to scan for malware with minimal impact on PC resources. HP said Sure Sense is 99 percent effective for catching malware, including malware that was created just yesterday, and requires minimal updates. It also has behavioral detection in the system, meaning that it looks for ransomware behavior and blocks it if it sees something happening with rapid encryption of files. The platform also works offline, according to HP.

"In our testing, one of the benefits of Sure Sense is that we see a very, very low rate of false positives as compared to prior AI solutions for anti malware," said Alex Thatcher director of new product introduction for HP. "We have the white listing function in there but with this solution you're going to need it a lot less than you think."

HP also made a few hardware announcements Tuesday. The company unveiled four new PCs under the HP EliteBook 800-series line. The new G6 models can be configured with 8th generation Intel Core vPro processors and support Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 for improved wireless performance. The machines also come with an optional 4G LTE modem for download speeds up to 1Gbps. HP also added a privacy shutter to the laptops' cameras.

HP also announced that the 13.3-inch HP Elitebook 830 G6 can now run up to 18 hours on a single charge. The larger models 14-inch EliteBook 840 G6 and 15-inch 850 G6 can support 4K LED displays.

Meanwhile, HP also updated its ZBook mobile workstation lineup with new 8th generation Intel Core vPro processors and optional AMD Radeon 4GB graphics cards for 50 percent more graphics power. HP said the EliteBook 800 G6 Series, the HP EliteBook x360 830 G6, the HP ZBook 14u/15u will have Sure Sense built in.

