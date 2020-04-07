HP unveils new ProBook PCs for remote workers, small businesses

HP on Tuesday announced new commercial PCs for remote workers and small businesses looking for budget-friendly reliable hardware. The new HP ProBook 445 G7 and ProBook 455 G7 laptops are HP's first commercial notebooks built with AMD's latest Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors and boast improved performance and connectivity, longer battery life, and enterprise-grade security features designed to support modern work styles.

The ProBook portfolio utilizes the design language from HP's mainstream and premium PCs with slim designs and narrow bezels, and adds business features to secure firmware and BIOS.

In this latest series, the laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series APUs and deliver features such as built-in security, increased durability via an anodized aluminum keyboard deck, and improved connectivity with HP Extended Range Wireless LAN. The device is also capable of charging to 50% battery life in 30 minutes with HP Fast Charge.

Compatible operating systems are Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, and FreeDOS 3.0.

"SMBs and remote workers want a laptop equipped with everything required to get the job done wherever they may be," HP said in a press release. "Powered by Windows 10 and available with the latest lineup of performance options, the HP ProBook 445 G7 and HP ProBook 455 G7 laptops are ready to the meet the demands of your workday day, with multi-layered security features and outstanding reliability."

