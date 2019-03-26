HTC Vive Focus Plus headsets to debut on April 15

× focus-plus-family-kv.png

HTC Vive used its annual Vive Ecosystem Conference in Shenzhen on Monday to offer up a few more details on the Vive Focus Plus, such as pricing and availability, as well as a handful of additions to its enterprise virtual reality (VR) play.

HTC's Vive virtual reality division announced the Vive Focus Plus earlier this year, touting it as an all-in-one hardware unit for enterprise customers.

The standalone headset will be available to 25 markets on April 15 via Vive's website for $799. It will initially support 19 languages.

It will also boast more "crisp" visuals, as well as upgraded features, specifically for business use, HTC said.

Vive Focus Plus has new fresnel lenses, which HTC claimed will offer sharper visuals to reduce any screen door effect.

Users will also have access to nearly 250 Vive Wave applications at launch, while the Viveport Infinity Wave subscription program will provide an additional 70-plus "premium" titles.

With multi-mode capability, users will have access to content that was not created solely for VR handsets, such as content initially designed for PC VR, PCs/laptops, smartphones, game consoles, 2D video streaming devices, live 360 camera streaming, and upcoming Cloud VR services.

"With the unveiling of these enhancements for Vive Focus Plus, the VR industry is taking a big step forward with this new generation of full-fidelity standalone VR devices enabling total freedom of interaction and freedom of connection," HTC China president Alvin Wang Graylin said.

"We're thrilled so many developers and partners are supporting this product with exciting experiences across a wide range of use cases, showcasing the incredible opportunity for VR/AR to enter all facets of our lives."

A few specs include:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile VR Platform

3K AMOLED display

75Hz frame rate

110-degree field of view

4000 mAh Battery

