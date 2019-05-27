Huawei may not even be able to put microSD card slots in future smartphones

Things just seem to be going from bad to worse to, well, even worse for Huawei. And there doesn't appear to be an end is sight, as the SD Association, a non-profit organization in charge of the standards for SD and microSD products, has ejected the company from its membership list.

Must read: iOS 12.3: How to keep your iPhone safe from hackers and snoopers

This means that Huawei would be required to get a license to use SD card technology separately, which might not be possible given the current mood.

Oddly enough, it seems that Huawei has also been planning for this day, since it has been developing its own "Nano Memory Card" which is 45 percent smaller than a microSD card.

But consumers can be resistant to such changes. Not to mention that the cards are vastly more expensive than existing microSD cards.

Do you think Huawei has a future? Let me know!

See also: