Huawei shipped 100 million handsets by May 30

Huawei announced last week that it had shipped 100 million smartphones by 30 May, beating last year by 49 days when it clocked the same number on 18 July.

The Chinese phone giant has been consistently decreasing the amount of time it takes to ship 100 million handsets, which previously took until 22 December in 2015.

By comparison, Huawei's Chinese compatriot Xiaomi took until October to surpass the 100 million shipment barrier in 2018.

For its first quarter reported in April, Huawei saw revenue increase 39% to 198 billion yuan, around US$30 billion, as it moved 58 million handsets.

Speaking in Shenzhen last week, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, conceded the company had taken a $30 billion hit due to the trade war with the United States.

"In the next two years, I think we will reduce our capacity, our revenue will be down by about $30 billion compared to forecasts," Ren said at the time.

"Our sales revenue this year and next will be about $100 billion."

Huawei reported total revenue for 2018 as 721 billion yuan, of which 349 billion yuan was from its consumer business, up 45% year-on-year.

Ren also confirmed that Huawei's international smartphone shipments had dropped by 40%, but said Chinese growth is "very fast".

