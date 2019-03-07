Huawei to sue US government to overturn its ban as unconstitutional

Huawei has filed a suit against the government of the United States as it seeks to overturn its ban through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Filed in the US Federal Court, Huawei rotating chair Guo Ping said in Shenzhen on Thursday that the company is seeking a declaratory judgment that the NDAA restrictions were unconstitutional, and to gain a permanent injunction against the restrictions.

"The US government has long branded Huawei a threat. It has hacked our servers and stolen our emails and source code," Guo Ping said. "Despite this, the US government has never provided any evidence supporting their accusations that Huawei poses a cybersecurity threat.

"Still, the US government is sparing no effort to smear the company and mislead the public about Huawei. Even worse, the US government is trying to block us from the 5G markets in other countries."

In his speech, the Huawei chair alluded to a tweet from US President Trump that called on US companies to develop 6G, and "win through competition, not by blocking out" more advanced competition.

"Other countries are rightly resisting the US government's campaign against Huawei, and the US president himself has recently questioned using artificial security reasons to block Huawei," Guo Ping said.

"We are compelled to take this legal action as a proper and last resort. We look forward to the court's verdict, and trust that it will benefit both Huawei and the American people."

The complaint filed by Huawei claims that Section 889 of the NDAA not only bars all US government agencies from doing business with Huawei, but also bars third parties that use Huawei equipment.

"This violates the Bill of Attainder Clause and the Due Process Clause. It also violates the separation of powers principles enshrined in the US Constitution, because Congress is both making the law, and attempting to adjudicate and execute it," the company said in a statement.

Huawei also repeated claims that it has never installed backdoors, and that no evidence against it has ever been produced.

In a speech delivered earlier this week in London, former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull addressed his nation's ban on Huawei and ZTE.

Turnbull said the ban instituted in August was not done at the behest of another nation or for protectionist reasons, but because it defended Australia's sovereignty and as a "hedge against changing times".

"It is important to remember that a threat is the combination of capability and intent," he said.

"Capability can take years, decades to develop. And in many cases won't be attainable at all. But intent can change in a heartbeat."

Huawei is currently facing a 10-count indictment alleging the company conspired to steal intellectual property from T-Mobile and subsequently obstructed justice, in addition to separate 13-count indictment against the company and its CFO Meng Wanzhou.

"The company denies that it or its subsidiary or affiliate have committed any of the asserted violations of US law set forth in each of the indictments, is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms Meng, and believes the US courts will ultimately reach the same conclusion," Huawei said in January.

Related Coverage

China charges two detained Canadians for spying and stealing state secrets

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, in response to the charges, has said he is 'very concerned with this position that China has taken'.

Huawei CFO sues Canadian government, police, border force

The lawsuit alleges that the global Huawei CFO was detained and interrogated by airport customs, and her electronic devices searched, before informing her that she was under arrest.

Huawei pleads not guilty to stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile

A trial has been set for March 2, 2020.

MWC 2019: Huawei builds 5G network across Korea with LG Uplus

LG Uplus has deployed more than 10,000 5G sites across Korea using Huawei technology, providing average mobile speeds of 900Mbps in Seoul.

President Trump: 'I want 6G in US as soon as possible'

Meanwhile Huawei CEO calls Trump a "great president" as Trump weighs a ban on its 5G tech in mobile networks.

Huawei has big plans for new Singapore cloud region

Chinese tech giant launches new cloud region in Singapore, where it says it is looking to develop into one of its largest outside China and will deliver artificial intelligence capabilities.