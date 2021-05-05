IBM adds zero trust capabilities to Cloud Pak for Security

IBM is rolling out new zero trust capabilities to Cloud Pak for Security, its platform for tackling cybersecurity threats across multicloud and hybrid environments. IBM said the features are aimed at helping customers adopt a zero trust approach to security by applying the principles of least privilege access; never trust, always verify, and assume breach.

Among the key features are the new IBM Security zero trust blueprints, which are designed around common zero trust use cases. The four new blueprints are meant to provide a framework to help preserve customer privacy, secure hybrid and remote workforces, reduce the risk of insider threats, and protect hybrid cloud environments.

IBM also introduced the as a Service version of IBM Cloud Pak for Security. The new consumption model lets customers choose between an owned or hosted deployment model based on their environment and needs.

Meanwhile, a new partnership between IBM and Zscaler was announced as part of an effort to address remote work and network security modernization. The alliance will combine IBM Security Services with Zscaler's network security technology to deliver an end-to-end secure access service edge (SASE) solution. Dow Chemical is an early customer working with IBM Security and Zscaler as part of its remote/hybrid workforce modernization strategy.

Launched in 2019 as the foundation of IBM's open security strategy, Cloud Pak for Security is designed to glean threat information and insights from various sources without having to move data. The system leverages IBM's investment in Red Hat, including Open Shift, and is designed specifically to unify security across hybrid cloud environments.

Over the last year IBM has expanded the capabilities within Cloud Pak for Security to address some of the key components of threat management -- such as detection, investigation and response -- using AI and automated workflows. In October, IBM added a new integrated data security hub that promises to bring data security insights directly into threat management and security response platforms.