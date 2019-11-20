IBM launches Cloud Pak for Security to boost cybersecurity response in hybrid environments

Woodside Energy signs AI and quantum computing deal with IBM Woodside plans to use the technologies to develop an 'intelligent plant' and reduce its plant maintenance costs by 30%.

IBM has launched Cloud Pak for Security, a new platform for tackling cybersecurity threats across multicloud and hybrid environments.

On Wednesday, the tech giant said the new system, available today, "is the first platform to leverage new open source technology pioneered by IBM, which can search and translate security data from a variety of sources, bringing together critical security insights."

IBM Cloud Pak for Security is able to glean threat information and insights from various sources without having to move data. The company says that transferring data can cause hidden complexity in cloud environments, and so by keeping information where it belongs, this will streamline analyst work across various tools and cloud systems.

"Without this capability, security teams are forced to manually search for the same threat indicators (such as a malware signature or malicious IP address) within each individual environment," IBM says.

In addition, the new platform has been designed to bring together different environments and sources under one dashboard and will run whether launched on-premise, or in private or public clouds.

IBM Cloud Pak for Security also comes with container capabilities integrated via Red Hat OpenShift. Connectors have been included for integration with security tools from vendors including IBM, Carbon Black, Tenable, Elastic, BigFix, and Splunk, as well as public cloud setups from IBM, AWS, and Microsoft Azure.

The tech giant says that the new solution is built on open source standards so additional tools can work together.

"As businesses move mission-critical workloads to hybrid multicloud environments, security data is spread across different tools, clouds and IT infrastructure," said Mary O'Brien, General Manager at IBM Security. "This creates gaps that allow threats to be missed, requiring security teams to build and maintain costly, complex integrations and manual response plans. With Cloud Pak for Security, we're laying the foundation for a more connected security ecosystem designed for the hybrid, multicloud world."

Earlier this month, IBM announced a partnership with Bank of America to develop a public cloud suitable for financial services, extending from regulatory facilities to privacy. Red Hat OpenShift will act as the backbone of IBM's Kubernetes environment.

