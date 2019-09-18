IBM aims to scale quantum computing with new center, 53-qubit system

Quantum computing leaves the lab Tonya Hall and Dr. Robert Sutor, vice president of IBM quantum computing, strategy, and ecosystem at IBM Research, to learn more about how quantum computing is changing and becoming more accessible.

IBM launched a new 53-qubit quantum computer along with a new quantum computing center in New York State. The center will house 14 quantum computers.

With the fleet expansion, IBM is hoping to build out the ecosystem for quantum computing research and commercial applications. The IBM Quantum Computational Center will have five 20-qubit systems with a Quantum Volume of 16 and then the new 53-qubit system. Quantum Volume refers to the compute power of a quantum computer.

Interviews on quantum computing:

IBM said the 53-qubit system will be available in mid-October and includes a series improvements including a processor design that reduces cross-talk and allows users to explore how algorithms scale to larger qubit systems. The system also has more compact custom electronics to reduce error rates.

For now, quantum computing remains largely experimental, but IBM did note that more than 14 million experiments have been run through its cloud service since 2016. IBM also has more than 150,000 registered users in its quantum computing community.

Big Blue's quantum computing center is designed for commercial use cases and reliable operations with 95% availability. Quantum systems have challenges with cooling as well as maintenance. At CES 2019, IBM outlined its latest Q System One and showed off hardware designs for the system. Most quantum computing applications are likely to be consumed as a cloud service through multiple clouds. IBM has also moved to expand its partnerships with academic institutions.

By popularizing quantum computing, IBM is chasing so-called Quantum Advantage, a state where quantum systems can solve real-world problems. IBM has quantum partnerships with 80 commercial enterprises, academic institutions and research labs.

Also: What a quantum computer is, and why it needs to be more | Quantum computers will break encryption | Intel offers AI breakthrough in quantum computing | Quantum as a service: How to product-ize a hole in space and time

Related stories:

More on Quantum Computing: