IBM expands universities in its quantum computing research network

Using quantum computers in financial risk analysis Stefan Woerner, global leader quantum finance and optimization at IBM Research - Zurich, talks to Tonya Hall about quantum computing and how models must be specifically tuned for quantum computers.

IBM said its commercial quantum computing program, called IBM Q Network, is expanding to more universities in North America, including Notre Dame, Florida State, and Virginia Tech.

The company's IBM Q Network is designed to develop curricula for students and forge research partnerships with academia. The additions of the aforementioned universities as well as Stony Brook University and the University of Tokyo will round out a list that already includes Duke, Harvard, and the University of Waterloo.

According to IBM, each university will have a different research focus and angle. For instance, Stony Brook will focus on preparing students for working in the quantum technologies field. Notre Dame will look a quantum applications in chemistry, physics, and engineering and Virginia Tech is looking at new algorithms for quantum chemistry.

Big Blue earlier this year outlined its latest Q System One and showed off hardware designs for the system. Most quantum computing applications are likely to be consumed as a cloud service through multiple clouds.

The research collaboration network for IBM's Q Network will also include the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Waterloo, as well as the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois via the Chicago Quantum Exchange, a research hub for quantum technology.

While these research areas are fluid and early stages, IBM is laying down the groundwork for quantum advances and ensuring there are people able to work in the field and ultimately expand it.

IBM has recently said that its possible that quantum computing will hit so-called Quantum Advantage in the 2020s. Quantum Advantage is where quantum computing leaves the lab for more practical applications.

