IBM really wants to be your multicloud integrator and can win

IBM has gone on a shopping spree of companies that manage cloud deployments that span across Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

The upshot here is that IBM is aiming to be the Switzerland of multicloud. With Red Hat and open source, IBM can run your hybrid cloud and with newly acquired assets it'll have a crew of consultants to be a cloud connector.

Multicloud is a big trend in cloud computing as enterprises want to be able to move workloads around to any provider. Traditional data center players are in the mix to be the point guards of multicloud efforts and even hyperscalers have offerings to manage rival clouds. Multicloud is both a selling point and an aspirational goal for enterprises. Companies are well aware of vendor lock-in and want to abstract their applications so they can be moved across clouds.

Also: Multi-Cloud: Everything you need to know about the biggest trend in cloud computing | Multicloud deployments become go-to strategy as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud grab wallet share

Recent moves by IBM include:

Those recent deals come as IBM has previously acquired Workday and Salesforce consulting firms. Meanwhile, IBM is spinning off its managed services unit to focus solely on hybrid multicloud.

Must read:

The big question is whether IBM can be that control plane for the cloud. My initial take is that IBM has a strong shot to be that multicloud manager. Here's why: