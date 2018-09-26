IBM updates Cognos Analytics with automation, more intuitive features

IBM is updating Cognos Analytics, its business intelligence suite of tools, with automation and more intuitive features. The latest version of the toolset follows the larger trend away from self service analytics toward "smart" analytics.

The new features, IBM's VP of business analytics Greg Adams wrote in a blog post, "are designed to make unearthing insights easy to do - and easy to comprehend."

For instance, the new version includes an AI Assistant that lets users make queries and receive results in natural language. The toolset is also now capable of pattern detection, discovering patterns and relationships within data that may not have been anticipated.

Cognos Analytics can also now create automated visualizations, recommending the most useful visualization of selected data. There's also a "storytelling" feature that lets users create an interactive narrative by arranging visualizations into a sequence and adding other media to the sequence. Finalized "stories" are automatically kept up to date as the underlying data changes.

Prior and related coverage: