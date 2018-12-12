In a nod to growing recognition, Moment releases lens cases for the OnePlus 6

Image: Moment

Today's smartphones cameras are powerful, making the need to carry a separate digital camera less likely for most people. Moment makes a number of external lenses that take your phone's camera to the next level.

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 All significant smartphone launches have now passed and as we approach the end of the year, the ten best shake out after more extended usage of each. Read More

OnePlus just announced the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition yesterday while a recent interview that PCMag held with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau reveals that T-Mobile had a hand in US sales of the OnePlus 6T showing a 249 percent increase over the OnePlus 6 in the first 30 days.

The T-Mobile OnePlus 6T, see our full review, was the first OnePlus device launched with a US wireless carrier. After a month with the 6T it is clear that OnePlus offers products that can challenge today's flagships at a price hundreds less.

Also: One month with the OnePlus 6T: Affordable Android is a flagship killer

Moment started with making photo lens cases for Apple iPhones and today has case options for the most popular Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones. After collecting feedback from users, Moment decided to develop new photo cases for the OnePlus 6 and 6T.

It is interesting to see OnePlus cases launch while there are no photo cases for others like LG, HTC, and Motorola. It is one form of acknowledgement that Moment feels OnePlus is likely to generate more sales for its lens cases than more established names in the mobile phone space.

The OnePlus 6 walnut wood and black canvas photo case is available now for $29.99. The OnePlus 6T options are scheduled for release in March 2019.

All of the moment lenses, including the new Tele 58mm, wide 18mm, anamorphic, macro, and superfish lenses work with the OnePlus 6/6T cases. I can't wait to try out some of these lenses with the OnePlus 6T.