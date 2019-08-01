Intel takes wraps off 11 new Ice Lake mobile PC chips

Intel hits 10th generation Core with 10nm Ice Lake launch Chip giant finally brings 10nm fabrication process to desktop chips.

Intel has released 11 new Ice Lake processors aimed at laptops and 2-in-1 devices, following the unveiling of its 10th generation, 10nm process in May.

In the U-series, Intel is releasing a pair of i7s, i5s, and i3s. The beefiest of which is a 4-core i7 with a 2.3GHz base frequency capable of 4.1GHz turbo mode that sucks down 28 watts. The rest of the U-series runs between 1.3GHz and 1GHz with turbo frequencies sitting around 3.4GHz that use 15W/25W of power.

For the Y-series, Intel has one i7 CPU, and a pair of i5s, and i3s that run between 1.1GHz down to 0.7GHz with turbo frequencies recorded as 3.8GHz to 3.2GHz for single cores, using 9W/12W of power.

With the introduction of these chips, Intel is moving to a new naming structure, with chip names ranging from Intel Core i7-1068G7 for the fastest U-series to Intel Core i3-1000G1 for the slowest Y-series chip, with names like Core i5-1035G4 for the U-series and Core i5-1030G4 for the Y-series in between. So no less confusing than usual.

Intel said the chips are capable of 2.5 times better performance on AI with its deep learning boost technology, as well as being able to run games in 1080p resolution twice as fast.

Chips with 48 and 64 execution units now fall under the Intel Iris Plus Graphics label with the maximum frequency of those units running between 1.1GHz to 0.9GHz, and capable of up to a teraflop of computing power. Intel said Iris Plus uses variable rate shading and VESA's adaptive sync display standard.

Wi-Fi 6 is integrated throughout the entire range of CPUs.

Image: Intel

For its second quarter earnings released earlier this week, Intel posted revenue of $16.5 billion, down 3% compared to the same time last year.

The company posted an operating income drop of 12% to $4.6 billion, and net income down by 17% to $4.2 billion.

Last week, Apple entered into a deal to acquire Intel's modem business for $1 billion.

Cupertino will gain 2,200 engineers from Intel as well as a collection of patents related to wireless technologies, cellular standards, and modems.

"Intel will retain the option to develop modems for non-smartphone applications, such as PCs, Internet of Things devices and autonomous vehicles," Apple said at the time.

Related Coverage

Intel Q2 2019 beats analyst expectations with boost in revenue, sale of modem unit to Apple

Intel has also raised its yearly outlook based on better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Windows 10 1903 clash: Old Intel storage drivers can block update

If you can't update to Windows 10 1903, it might be because of an outdated Intel RST driver.

Apple acquires Intel's modem business in $1 billion deal

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, as long as regulators agree.

MacBook move: Apple hires key Arm chip designer, pointing to shift from Intel

New hire could accelerate Apple's plans to move macOS hardware from Intel CPUs to Arm-based chips.

10nm Intel CPUs not coming to desktops until at least 2022, amid manufacturing issues (TechRepublic)

Intel is struggling to deliver 10nm CPUs, while AMD will announce 7nm Zen 2 CPUs at Computex 2019.