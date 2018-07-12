Intel to acquire custom chip maker eASIC

Intel said Thursday that it's acquiring eASIC, a 120-person custom chip company based in Santa Clara, to bolster its Programmable Solutions Group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Intel, the combination with eASIC will allow for faster technology deployments with improved performance, cost, power and product life cycles.

The chip giant is also eying gains in market segments like 4G and 5G wireless, networking and IoT via eASIC's structured ASICs offering.

Longer term, Intel says it sees an opportunity to architect a new class of programmable chip that leverages Intel's Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology, combining Intel FPGAs with structured ASICs in a system in package solution.

"The marriage of the eASIC technology with IP and capabilities of Intel will allow the ubiquitous deployment of this proven structured ASIC product into a wide breadth of exciting end applications and markets," said Ronnie Vasishta, president and CEO of eASIC.

