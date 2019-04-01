Apple products you shouldn't buy: April 2019 edition

Apple products are expensive, so it makes sense to avoid buying anything that's nearing the end of its lifecycle, or when you can buy something of equivalent quality from another vendor. Here is a list of the items you are best avoiding.

iPad

Why you should avoid: The current iPad was updated a year ago, and the line didn't see a refresh along with the iPad Air and iPad mini, which means that it might be a good idea to either pick up one of the updated models, or wait for a hardware refresh to come. After all, a year is a long time in technology. 

Hardware last updated: March 2018.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

