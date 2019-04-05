iOS 12.2: Should you install it?

I'm always a little wary when it comes to installing new iOS updates on my devices. Not only is there the fear of some catastrophic show-stopping bug, or the slim but real possibility that it could brick my device, but there's also that low-grade anxiety that there will be annoying bugs that will plague my day and put speedbumps in my productivity.

If you are the cautious type then you might not yet have installed iOS 12.2, but instead have held back for those who are braver – or foolhardy – to go first and report back.

So, should you install iOS 12.2?

Must read: Apple products you shouldn't buy: April 2019 edition

Go for it.

I've been putting the release through its paces since it was released on March 25, and I have to say that it's one of Apple's better iOS releases. Not only have I not come across any issues, Apple's support forums and social media seems to also show this to be a pretty solid release. I have come across as few reports complaining of poor battery life following the update, but this is quite commonplace and usually corrects itself after a few recharge cycles (it's usually down to recalibration of the battery usage).

If you are suffering from issues, then iOS 12 contains tools you can use to help diagnose whether it is a hardware issue, or whether down to an app, or a bug in iOS itself.

See also: