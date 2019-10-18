iOS 13.1.3 brings a bunch of bug fixes to iPhone and iPad, but no relief for calls and battery bugs

It's been a busy month of iOS updates, and the latest iOS 13.1.3 brings a whole array of bug fixes and improvements to the table, but some problems, such as the call dropping and battery bugs, remain.

Must read: iOS 13: Security and privacy settings you need to tweak and check

iOS 13.1.3 brings a whole raft of bug fixes and improvements to the iPhone:

Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call

Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail

Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts

Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup

Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup

Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully

Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on Apple Watch

Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets

Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center

And for the iPad, iPadOS 13.1.3 offers the following:

Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail

Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup

Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup

Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets

Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center

This update does not contain any security fixes.

After a few hours of testing, it's clear that more fixes will be required, because based on testing and the feedback of others on social media and Apple's support forums, both the bug that causes calls to be dropped and the rampant battery drain issue appear to remain.

However, what is noticeably better with this release is Bluetooth, which appears to be much more stable and reliable following this update.

But it looks like Apple still has work to do to bring iOS 13 up to scratch.

To grab iOS 13.1.3 head over to Settings > General > Software Update, or, if you've not disabled Automatic Updates, wait for it to download and install in the background overnight.

See also: