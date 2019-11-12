iOS 13.2.2 causes battery havoc

Another day, another iOS bug. Apple's iOS 13.2.2 update, which was pushed out to fix a bug that essentially broke multitasking on the iPhone and iPad, has itself bought a new and annoying bug to the iPhone.

A few hours after installing iOS 13.2.2, I noticed that battery life had gone from good to appalling. Rather than jump to conclusions, I decided to wait until my devices had gone through a few recharge cycles before calling this an issue.

It appears to be an issue.

Bottom line, battery life has gone from great to terrible. The initial iOS 13 release wasn't too bad, but the iOS 13.1.2 release had a serious battery bug. While this bug was subsequently fixed, this latest release seems to bring back this bug. Battery life is now so bad that I can now watch my battery life ticking down while I'm browsing the web, composing an email, or using Twitter.

Interestingly, background battery life -- when the device is locked and not being used -- is not too bad. Also, while not as bad, iPadOS 13.2.2 battery life is also much worse than post iPadOS 13.1.2 releases.

The problem doesn't seem to be down to specific apps, but instead seems to be a widespread operating system problem.

I've tested iOS 13.2.2 on multiple devices, with similar results.

Social media is also awash with similar complaints:

Update iOS 13.2.2: The worst battery life ever had on iPhone 🤮. Drains battery by itself without even using it🤦🏻‍♂️.



It seems like when they fix a bug, arrives another one😂



How is battery life on your one? — Ishwak Sharda (@IshwakS) November 9, 2019

Also on my iphone I had to remove ios 13.2.2 since the battery overheated and lasted very shortly. Frankly they are not delivering good updates lately. I'm disappointed. @apple — Javier Freire (@JavierFreire_) November 12, 2019

This latest iOS has alot of issues at present even though its updates run to 13.2.2. Battery management is poor, so wish I held at iOS12, iPhones weren’t great for battery, but now full charge to 67% in 2hours. Yet Battery Health says 86%. #LessonLearned — Tim Burr (@RailEngr) November 11, 2019

