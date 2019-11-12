iOS 13.2.2 causes battery havoc

iOS 13.2.2 might fix the bug that broke multitasking on the iPhone and iPad, but it appears to introduce a new bug that severely limits productivity when on the move.

Another day, another iOS bug. Apple's iOS 13.2.2 update, which was pushed out to fix a bug that essentially broke multitasking on the iPhone and iPad, has itself bought a new and annoying bug to the iPhone.

A few hours after installing iOS 13.2.2, I noticed that battery life had gone from good to appalling. Rather than jump to conclusions, I decided to wait until my devices had gone through a few recharge cycles before calling this an issue.

It appears to be an issue.

Bottom line, battery life has gone from great to terrible. The initial iOS 13 release wasn't too bad, but the iOS 13.1.2 release had a serious battery bug. While this bug was subsequently fixed, this latest release seems to bring back this bug. Battery life is now so bad that I can now watch my battery life ticking down while I'm browsing the web, composing an email, or using Twitter.

Interestingly, background battery life -- when the device is locked and not being used -- is not too bad. Also, while not as bad, iPadOS 13.2.2 battery life is also much worse than post iPadOS 13.1.2 releases.

The problem doesn't seem to be down to specific apps, but instead seems to be a widespread operating system problem.

I've tested iOS 13.2.2 on multiple devices, with similar results.

Social media is also awash with similar complaints:

