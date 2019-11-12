iOS 13.2.2 causes battery havoc

Another day, another iOS bug. Apple's iOS 13.2.2 update, which was pushed out to fix a bug that essentially broke multitasking on the iPhone and iPad, has itself bought a new and annoying bug to the iPhone.
A few hours after installing iOS 13.2.2, I noticed that battery life had gone from good to appalling. Rather than jump to conclusions, I decided to wait until my devices had gone through a few recharge cycles before calling this an issue.
It appears to be an issue.
Must read: Volta XL: A cable that can stop you destroying your precious MacBook
Bottom line, battery life has gone from great to terrible. The initial iOS 13 release wasn't too bad, but the iOS 13.1.2 release had a serious battery bug. While this bug was subsequently fixed, this latest release seems to bring back this bug. Battery life is now so bad that I can now watch my battery life ticking down while I'm browsing the web, composing an email, or using Twitter.
Interestingly, background battery life -- when the device is locked and not being used -- is not too bad. Also, while not as bad, iPadOS 13.2.2 battery life is also much worse than post iPadOS 13.1.2 releases.
The problem doesn't seem to be down to specific apps, but instead seems to be a widespread operating system problem.
Must read: iOS 13.2 tips: Bad iPhone battery life? Here's how to diagnose and fix battery drain issues
I've tested iOS 13.2.2 on multiple devices, with similar results.
Social media is also awash with similar complaints:
See also:
- The world's best power bank: The Zendure SuperTank
- More weird and super useful gadgets (that make great gifts too!)
- iPhone and iPad owners have been in a mad rush to install iOS 13
- Where Google's Pixel 4 and Apple's iPhone 11 fail
- iOS 13: New features you might have missed
- How to dramatically improve your typing speed on an iPad (or make your typing more accurate)
- iOS 13 battery life bad? Top tips to fix battery drain issues
- Must-have productivity apps and accessories for the iPad Pro
Join Discussion