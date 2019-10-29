iOS 13.2 quick tip: How to wipe your Siri and dictation history from Apple’s servers

As users interact with and use iPhones and iPads, Apple collects and stores a lot of information about those users. But with the release of iOS 13.2, Apple has given users the ability to wipe this information from its servers with a few screen taps.
Here's how to find and use this feature:
- First download and install iOS 13.2 on your iPhone or iPad
- Fire up the Settings app
- Head over to Siri & Search > Siri & Dictation History
- Tap the big, ominous-looking red button marked Delete Siri & Dictation History
- Confirm that you want to carry out this action by tapping Delete Siri & Dictation History on the popup
- You will get a message conforming that the request was received by Apple and that the information will be deleted
If you want to opt-out of sharing your voice information with Apple to improve its service, here's how you do that:
- Go to Settings > Privacy > Analytics & Improvements
- Look for Improve Siri & Dictation and toggle the switch to off
