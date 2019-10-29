iOS 13.2 quick tip: How to wipe your Siri and dictation history from Apple’s servers

As users interact with and use iPhones and iPads, Apple collects and stores a lot of information about those users. But with the release of iOS 13.2, Apple has given users the ability to wipe this information from its servers with a few screen taps.

Must read: Why are we not shocked when flagship Android smartphones turn out to be buggy, toxic hellstews?

Here's how to find and use this feature:

First download and install iOS 13.2 on your iPhone or iPad

Fire up the Settings app

app Head over to Siri & Search > Siri & Dictation History

> Tap the big, ominous-looking red button marked Delete Siri & Dictation History

Confirm that you want to carry out this action by tapping Delete Siri & Dictation History on the popup

on the popup You will get a message conforming that the request was received by Apple and that the information will be deleted

If you want to opt-out of sharing your voice information with Apple to improve its service, here's how you do that:

Go to Settings > Privacy > Analytics & Improvements

Look for Improve Siri & Dictation and toggle the switch to off

See also: