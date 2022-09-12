/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Services & Software Operating Systems Mobile OS iOS

iOS 16 is out: How to install the latest iPhone software update

After following these simple steps to update your iPhone, you'll have access to Apple's new features like a customizable lock screen and the ability to delete or edit iMessages.
jason-cipriani
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer on
An iPhone 13 running iOS 16 showing wallpaper options
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

See also

Apple on Monday released iOS 16, the latest major software update for the iPhone lineup. Alongside iOS 16, Apple also released WatchOS 9 for the Apple Watch and TVOS 16 for the Apple TV. iPadOS 16 and MacOS Ventura are expected to arrive in October. 

Included in iOS 16 are several new features that will change how you use your iPhone -- or at least change how you interact with its lock screen. 

You can now fully customize your iPhone's lock screen with rotating background photos (automated or of your choosing), and lock screen widgets for glanceable information -- something that will be even more useful on the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display. 

Also: The worst thing about eSIM-only iPhones

Other improvements in iOS 16 include an update to the Messages app that allows you to edit or delete iMessages after they've been sent, more advanced focus settings and filters, the ability to schedule email messages, and other improvements to the Mail app. 

iPhone 14 Plus models in Apple Store

The iPhone 14 Plus.

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

How to install iOS 16 on your iPhone

If you're ready to take the leap and install iOS 16 on your iPhone right now, and you have one of the iPhone models that will get iOS 16, make sure to set aside about 30 minutes to complete the task. Not only does it take a bit of time to download and install the update, but before you do that you'll want to follow our guide to getting your iPhone ready for the update. It's good practice to go through a few housekeeping steps before installing major updates: It'll save you from any extra headaches should things go wrong. 

Also: Will my iPhone 13 case fit on the iPhone 14?

With all of that done, make sure you have your iPhone plugged in and charging and a strong Wi-Fi connection. The former will ensure that your phone doesn't run out of power during the installation, while the latter will help speed up the process. Here's how to install iOS 16:

iOS installation process
Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/ZDNET
  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
  2. Select General > Software Update.
  3. Your iPhone will automatically check for the update. I had two options when looking for the update on an iPhone 13 Pro Max: iOS 15.7, or, at the bottom of the page, Upgrade to iOS 16.
  4. Tap Upgrade to iOS 16.
  5. Select Download and install and enter your passcode if prompted. 

From this point forward, let your iPhone do the rest of the work. You may be asked to approve your iPhone restarting to complete the installation process, or if you happen to miss the prompt your iPhone should restart on its own. 

Either way, your iPhone will restart a handful of times during the installation. That's normal. Once it's done, you'll see your typical lock screen where you can then enter your passcode and start tapping and swiping your way through the update.

Apple

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Here's when you can install iOS 16 and WatchOS 9
three iPhone 14 Pro screens showing info on lockscreen

Here's when you can install iOS 16 and WatchOS 9

How to get your iPhone ready for the new iOS 16
2022-08-30-09-51-23

How to get your iPhone ready for the new iOS 16

iOS 16 just dropped: Here are all the improvements you asked for
ios-16-new-features.jpg

iOS 16 just dropped: Here are all the improvements you asked for