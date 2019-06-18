IoT devices to generate 79.4ZB of data in 2025, says IDC

The Rise of Industrial IoT Infrastructure around the world is being linked together via sensors, machine learning and analytics. ZDNet examines the rise of the new leaders in industrial IoT (IIoT) and case studies that highlight the lessons learned from production IIoT deployments.

The combination of Internet of things devices such as machines, sensors and cameras are expected to generate 79.4 zettabytes of data in 2025, according to IDC.

The projection is based on IDC estimates that there will be 41.6 billion IoT devices in the field by 2025. These devices include machines, sensors and cameras as well as industrial tools.

IDC noted that the 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data will consist of everything from small items that burst like machine health and status as well as large unstructured data from video surveillance cameras.

Overall, IDC projects that IoT device data will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.7% over 2018 to 2025. In that period, industrial and medical data will begin to pick up. Video surveillance data will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 60%, said IDC.

The data surge will also be helped along by 5G networks, which will improve latency, as well as analytics applications for enterprise, government and consumer use.

IDC also noted that metadata will increasingly be as important as the raw data for systems, personalization and analysis.