IoT to drive growth in connected devices through 2022: Cisco

Growth in networked devices will lead to a surge of Internet of things connections by 2022, according to a new report on global mobile and fixed IP traffic growth. By 2022, according to Cisco's annual Visual Networking Index, machine-to-machine (M2M) connections that support IoT applications will account for more than half of the world's 28.5 billion connected devices.

Cisco's VNI report posits that connections from smart speakers, fixtures, devices and everything else will reach 14.6 billion, up from 6.1 billion in 2017. By 2022, the connected home vertical will account for the bulk of total M2M connections, while connected cars will show the fastest growth, with a 28 percent CAGR. Connected cities and connected health are close behind at 26 percent and 22 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the VNI finds there will be 4.8 billion internet users by 2022, totaling nearly 60 percent of the population. In North America, the average household will have an average of 9 devices by 2022, and nearly half (48 percent) of total devices and connections will be video capable.

Along those lines, Cisco's report predicts that video viewing will make up 82 percent of all IP traffic, and live video will increase 15-fold, accounting for 17 percent of all internet video traffic. VR/AR traffic will increase 12-fold and gaming traffic is expected to grow nine-fold.

Meantime, global IP traffic will increase 3-fold from 2017 to 2022, from 122 exabytes a month to 396 exabytes a month. Middle East and Africa will show the highest growth rate at 41 percent. Global average Wi-Fi speeds in North America are expected to reach 83.8 Mbps by 2022, up from 37.1 Mbps in 2017.

Highlighting the changing mix of connected devices, Cisco expects non-PC devices to drive 81 percent of global IP traffic by 2022. The greatest share of IP traffic in 2022 will come from smartphones, at 44 percent, while the PC segment will only account for 19 percent of IP traffic by this time.

