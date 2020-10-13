iPhone 12 and MagSafe: A new way for Apple to sell expensive accessories

Apple is an interesting company, in that every new product has been engineered so that it becomes a way to sell something else. This has been true for so long, and predates the iPhone.

So, when I saw MagSafe, my first thought was not how this could improve charging, but how it would offer Apple another way to sell expensive -- dare I saw, overpriced -- accessories.

I was right.

First, there's a MagSafe charger. This wireless charger has been designed and built for MagSafe on the iPhone 12, but will work with other iPhones going back to the iPhone 8, along with the AirPods charging case and the AirPods Pro.

And any Android smartphones that you take pity on.

The price for this is $39, which isn't as much as I was expecting, but it's still steep considering that it doesn't come with a charger (just the charging plate), and you can buy 15-watt wireless charging plates for about $10. You can buy a very functional Anker 15-watt wireless charger plate and charger for $30.

But, or course, they don't have the magnetic magic, and don't have the Apple logo on them.

Then there are silicone cases. There are unapologetically priced at $49 whether you want on for the iPhone 12 mini of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Fancy that neat leather wallet that snaps onto the back of the iPhone 12? It sure looks nice, but I'm not sure it's $59 nice.

But I suppose if you are dropping anything between $699 and $1,399 for a new iPhone 12, another hundred bucks on accessories is a drop in the ocean.