iPhone 13 preorders are live. How and where to get the best deal on Apple's new phone

iPhone 13 wasn't the biggest star of Apple's California Streaming event

During Apple's California Streaming event the company announced four new iPhone models -- the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max . New iPhones weren't the only thing that Apple announced during the event. There's a new Apple Watch Series 7 , and two new iPads . As for the iPhone 13 lineup, they may not look entirely different but the upgrades include 120Hz ProMotion displays for the Pro models, a smaller notch at the top of the screen, and improved cameras across the board.

Unlike last year when Apple split the launch of the various iPhone 12 models, this year Apple will release all four iPhone 13 models at the same time. Preorders opened Sept. 17 at 5:01 am PT, and deliveries will begin to arrive on Sept. 24, the same day the phones will be available in stores.

Below is where you can find all of the details you'll need in order to get an iPhone 13 in your hands on launch day.

When can I preorder the iPhone 13? Right now! Preorders for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max started Friday, Sept. 17 at 5:00 am PT/8 am ET.

When will my iPhone 13 order arrive or be available in a store? The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in Apple stores and at retailers and carriers starting Friday, Sept. 24.

What colors does the iPhone 13 come in? As usual, Apple is offering several different colors of the iPhone 13. The colors will depend on whether you're buying a standard iPhone 13 or an iPhone 13 Pro model. Here's how it breaks down: iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (Product)RED iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: Sierra blue, Silver, Gold, Graphite

What storage options does the iPhone 13 come in? For the first time, Apple's iPhone line will start with 128GB of base storage. The Pro models, however, gain an extra level of storage maxing out at 1TB. Here's how it breaks down: iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

How much does the iPhone 13 cost? The price is based on how much storage you need. Here's how it breaks down:

128GB 256GB 521GB 1TB iPhone 13 Mini $699 $799 $999 N/A iPhone 13 $799 $899 $1,099 N/A iPhone 13 Pro $999 $1,099

$1,299 $1,499 iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099

$1,199 $1,399 $1,599

Where can you find the best preorder deals? Below you'll find the best deals we can find on the iPhone 13, be it directly from Apple, carriers or retailers. As more deals are announced, we'll add them to the list.

Apple Best iPhone 13 deals directly from Apple Apple has partnered with the main US carriers to extend their discounts and offerings on the new iPhone 13. Once you select the carrier you'd like your iPhone to be activated on, you'll see a dropdown with the carrier's respective deals. AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off an iPhone 13 for new and existing customers who trade in an eligible phone and sign up for an unlimited plan. That makes all iPhone 13 models except the Pro Max free. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost you $2.75 per month on the same promotion. T-Mobile is giving up to $500 in credit for existing customers who trade in a phone and sign up for the Magenta Max plan. The credit amount is in addition to what Apple will offer you for your trade-in. Verizon is giving up to $700 off the iPhone 13 to existing customers. You'll need to trade in an eligible device and sign up for a Verizon 5G unlimited plan to get the full discount. View now at Apple

AT&T Best iPhone 13 deals directly from AT&T AT&T opened preorders with an attractive promotion on the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. New and existing customers can get either phone for free with an eligible trade-in as long as they're on an unlimited plan and sign up for an installment plan for the phone. View now at AT&T

Verizon Best iPhone 13 deals directly from Verizon Verizon originally announced a promotion that gave new and existing customers up to $800 off any iPhone 13 with an eligible trade-in and sign up for select unlimited plans. You could also get an additional $500 to help with the cost of switching carriers, bringing the total amount to $1,300 in incentives.



But late Thursday, Verizon announced a new promotion: A free 128GB iPhone 13 Pro with the trade-in of an approved phone (even if it's damaged) and when you sign up for any one of the Above, Beyond, Do, Play, Get unlimited plans. View now at Verizon Wireless

T-Mobile Best iPhone 13 deals directly from T-Mobile T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 off an iPhone 13 with an eligible trade-in, and will allow customers to upgrade to a new iPhone every two years when you sign up for the Magenta Max plan. After two years, T-Mobile will offer you up to $800 worth of credits towards a new iPhone. T-Mobile is calling this promotion the "Forever Upgrade." View now at T-Mobile

Visible Best iPhone 13 deals directly from Visible Visible isn't taking preorders, but the prepaid carrier will begin taking orders on Sept. 24 for all four iPhone 13 models. And for the first time, the carrier will sell an Apple Watch (Series 7). Customers who buy an iPhone 13 and port a number in will receive a free Apple HomePod Mini and a $200 digital gift card that can be spent online. View now at Visible

Best Buy Best iPhone 13 deals directly from Best Buy Best Buy will give customers who preorder an iPhone 13 up to $720 in credit with a qualifying activation and a trade-in of an iPhone 8 or newer. If you want an iPhone 13 Pro, you'll get up to $1,000 in credits towards your order with a qualifying activation and a trade-in of an iPhone 11 or newer. View now at Best Buy

Do you plan to pre-order the new iPhone 13? If so, let us know which model and color in the comments below.




