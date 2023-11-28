'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This free iPhone 15 Pro deal on Cyber Monday is still available if you're ready to switch carriers
Is this the best iPhone deal on Cyber Monday week? It depends. Right now, Boost Infinite, which runs on the AT&T network, will sell you the latest iPhone 15 models for free when you opt into a 36-month unlimited data plan.
Whether it's the $799 iPhone 15 or $1,199 iPhone 15 Pro Max, the carrier will give you a new device at no cost -- as long as you remain a customer for three years. That's a great deal if you're near the end of your current cellular plan and want to try a different carrier.
Boost Infinite's Unlimited Wireless plan, the base subscription, starts at $65.56 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data. That's not the cheapest cellular plan on the market, but undercuts the 5G offerings from T-Mobile, Verizon, and even AT&T by a good margin. Standard wireless benefits like international talk and text, mobile hotspot, and roaming within North America are included in the plan.
Read the review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro series
Enrolling in the 36-month installment plan also includes the ability to switch to the latest iPhone model throughout the three years, meaning you can switch to the iPhone 16, iPhone 17, and iPhone 18 by the time of expiration. That's a great benefit for users who live on the bleeding edge -- and don't mind transferring contacts and data every 12 months.
If all of that sounds good to you, the free iPhone 15 deal is available on Amazon, no trade-ins required, right now. The offer has been active for about two weeks now, but I don't expect it to last any longer as we near the tail end of the holiday shopping season.