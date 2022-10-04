How to keep your new iPhone looking like you just bought it

New iPhone 14 Pro Max, Spigen Glastr EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector, and Quad Lock Mag case. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

In my experience, iPhones are incredibly robust. I'm far from being a careful person, or someone who babies their gadgets, so I'm impressed that after a year of heavy use, I haven't broken my iPhone.

But today's the day I move to a new iPhone, and while I think that Apple has done an excellent job of building a tough smartphone that's perfectly suited for daily knocks and bumps, I still want to protect my investment with a screen protector and a case.

And as far as I'm concerned, there's no better way to do this than right from Day 1.

In fact, right from the moment it comes out of the box.

Adding protection as soon as the new iPhone comes out of the box. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

There are two products that I'm once again turning to in order to protect my iPhone:

There's a lot I like about the Spigen Glastr EZ Fit tempered glass screen protectors.

Everything else you need is in the kit, including two screen protectors. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

At the top of my list of features I love about these screen protectors is that they are easy to fit, thanks to the frame system that holds the protector in place and makes applications a snap.

Just make sure to align the frame the right way up with the iPhone before application.

Installation takes minutes -- the longest bit of it will be cleaning the display if you've been using the iPhone.

Make sure to align the frame that holds the screen protector correctly. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Clean your screen with the included supplies.

Peel the backing.

Drop the frame over the iPhone.

Press the protector in place.

Remove the frame.

Drive the air bubbles to the edge.

Remove the front protective layer.

Applying the screen protector. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I find that the applications go so much quicker and better if you haven't been touching your iPhone's display, and getting fingerprints all over it. Yes, they'll clean off, but this way is easier.

Driving the air bubbles to the edge. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Also, the more I use the iPhone without a screen protector, the more I increase the chances of scratching the display.

These screen protectors work well. I've been using them for a while now, and they've done a fantastic job of keeping my display looking new.

I also really like the Quad Lock mounting system for my iPhone. I have a mount in the car and on my e-bike, and find it to be excellent. The mounting system is reliable and it's never failed me.

I was initially a bit worried that the case might not be robust enough to put up with me, but the test of time -- and many drops -- has proved me wrong. The case does an amazing job of protecting the iPhone, and its raised lip protects the display and cameras.

Also, the new Mag cases mean that I don't have to lose out on the convenience of using MagSafe accessories.

