/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Smartphones iPhone

How to keep your new iPhone looking like you just bought it

The trick is to add the right protection, preferably right from Day 1.
adrian-kingsley-hughes
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
iPhone screen protector and Quad Lock MAG case stacked on top of each other.

New iPhone 14 Pro Max, Spigen Glastr EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector, and Quad Lock Mag case.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

See also

In my experience, iPhones are incredibly robust. I'm far from being a careful person, or someone who babies their gadgets, so I'm impressed that after a year of heavy use, I haven't broken my iPhone.

But today's the day I move to a new iPhone, and while I think that Apple has done an excellent job of building a tough smartphone that's perfectly suited for daily knocks and bumps, I still want to protect my investment with a screen protector and a case.

And as far as I'm concerned, there's no better way to do this than right from Day 1.

In fact, right from the moment it comes out of the box.

Also: I made a huge Apple Watch mistake

Adding protection as soon as the new iPhone comes out of the box.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

There are two products that I'm once again turning to in order to protect my iPhone:

There's a lot I like about the Spigen Glastr EZ Fit tempered glass screen protectors. 

Open kit with screen protectors.

Everything else you need is in the kit, including two screen protectors.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

At the top of my list of features I love about these screen protectors is that they are easy to fit, thanks to the frame system that holds the protector in place and makes applications a snap. 

Just make sure to align the frame the right way up with the iPhone before application.

Installation takes minutes -- the longest bit of it will be cleaning the display if you've been using the iPhone.

Also: How to fit a screen protector on your iPhone without it looking like a mess

Closeup of frame and screen protector aligned.

Make sure to align the frame that holds the screen protector correctly.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET
  • Clean your screen with the included supplies.
  • Peel the backing.
  • Drop the frame over the iPhone.
  • Press the protector in place.
  • Remove the frame.
  • Drive the air bubbles to the edge.
  • Remove the front protective layer.
Hand applying the screen protector.

Applying the screen protector.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I find that the applications go so much quicker and better if you haven't been touching your iPhone's display, and getting fingerprints all over it. Yes, they'll clean off, but this way is easier.

Using a scraper to push the air bubbles under the protector to the edge of the phone.

Driving the air bubbles to the edge.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Also, the more I use the iPhone without a screen protector, the more I increase the chances of scratching the display.

Also: Is your iPhone 'Charging on hold'? Here's what you should do

These screen protectors work well. I've been using them for a while now, and they've done a fantastic job of keeping my display looking new.

I also really like the Quad Lock mounting system for my iPhone. I have a mount in the car and on my e-bike, and find it to be excellent. The mounting system is reliable and it's never failed me.

I was initially a bit worried that the case might not be robust enough to put up with me, but the test of time -- and many drops -- has proved me wrong. The case does an amazing job of protecting the iPhone, and its raised lip protects the display and cameras.

Also, the new Mag cases mean that I don't have to lose out on the convenience of using MagSafe accessories.

Also: The 5 best MagSafe accessories: Chargers, batteries, car mounts, and more

Back of phone case.

A really great case for an amazingly versatile mounting system.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Featured reviews

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Southwest Airlines has a big problem and customers may not know it
screen-shot-2022-09-27-at-9-38-07-am.png

Southwest Airlines has a big problem and customers may not know it

American Airlines may end a real customer advantage for a sad, twisted reason
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

American Airlines may end a real customer advantage for a sad, twisted reason

Here come the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux distros
red-hat-entrance

Here come the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux distros