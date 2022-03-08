New iPhone SE 2022: Specs, price, release date, how to buy

Image: Apple

Hello new iPhone SE . Apple announced the third generation of its entry-level iPhone on Tuesday during its Peek Performance event. The third iPhone SE comes two years after the second generation model. Apple added 5G connectivity, an A15 processor and improved photography.

Here's everything you need to know about the new iPhone SE, including launch date, colors, price and specifications.

When can you buy iPhone SE (2022)? Apple will begin taking preorders for the iPhone SE on Friday, March 11 at 5am PT. Orders will arrive and the phone will be available in stores on March 18. Preorders for Apple's latest iPhone SE model will take place on Apple's website, through the Apple Store app, and across websites from carriers and retailers. Preorders can get the iPhone SE for $17.87 a month before a trade-in, according to Apple.

How much does iPhone SE (2022) cost? Pricing is as follows:

Which colors can you get for iPhone SE (2022)? The iPhone SE will come in midnight, starlight, and product red.

Image: Apple/Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet