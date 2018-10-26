​Apple's new iPad Pro aims to keep enterprise momentum

Apple's iPad Pro launch in Brooklyn is about providing a refresh for fans of the tablet as well as the Mac, but there is a bigger picture worth noting. Apple needs an updated iPad Pro to drive enterprise adoption and ensure its iOS ecosystem continues to be the go-to mobile platform for business.

Sure, the iPad Pro is likely to have more screen and less bezel. There will also be options for keyboards and multi-tasking will be easier. Toss in Apple Pencil and the iPad Pro may be able to lure creative pros. Adobe's move to preview "full Photoshop" for the iPad with availability in 2019 certainly won't hurt.



However, the importance of the iPad Pro refresh launch isn't necessarily about some big-bang upgrade cycle. The iPad Pro--a quasi laptop experience for some--is about keeping enterprises interested in the ecosystem. Apple has been slower with its Mac and iPad hardware upgrades relative to the iPhone. But if Apple wants to keep business pros interested it needs some real meat and potatoes--especially when you consider the competition from Microsoft Surface and its alternatives.

The iPad Pro launch fits the bill. If anything the new iPad Pro is likely to keep the enterprise ecosystem flywheel rolling.

Apple in the Enterprise: A Strategic Guide

Consider recent events:

With that backdrop it seems obvious that the iPad Pro launch with a few Mac updates isn't about the tech press, consumer buzz or influencer relations. These hardware launches are all about keeping the enterprise gravy train going.