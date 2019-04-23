Kohl's will begin accepting Amazon returns in all its US stores

Amazon's partnership with Kohl's on package returns is moving from pilot to nationwide rollout. Kohl's announced Tuesday that it will begin accepting Amazon returns in its more than 1,150 US locations starting this July.

The companies kicked off the pilot in September 2017 as a way to offer Amazon returns in select stores, and the unlikely relationship between the two retailers apparently paid off for both parties.

Kohl's undoubtedly saw additional foot traffic in stores with Amazon returns in place, and Amazon gained a brick-and-mortar presence to improve its returns experience. In addition to the returns program, Amazon and Kohl's also toyed around with a few Amazon store-in-store concepts within some Kohl's locations.

"We are thrilled to bring Amazon Returns at Kohl's to all of our stores across the country," said Michelle Gass, Kohl's CEO. "Amazon and Kohl's have a shared passion in providing outstanding customer service, and this unique partnership combines Kohl's strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon's reach and customer loyalty. This new service is another example of how Kohl's is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers."

Kohl's shares spiked more than 11% percent Tuesday on the news.

