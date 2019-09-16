KT and Hyundai to collaborate in electric bus management

Image: KT

KT and Hyundai Motor will collaborate to expand the deployment of the latter's commercial electric buses, the companies have announced.

The South Korean telco will provide a fleet management system that analyses real-time vehicle location and drivers' history for Hyundai's electric buses.

KT's system will also allow Hyundai to view a digital tachograph of its buses and assess the status of its fleet remotely.

The two companies will initially apply the system to buses in Seoul, South Korea's capital, before expanding them to Incheon and Daejeon later this year. The electric buses have embedded terminals that provide battery levels and remaining driving distance for the vehicle. The terminal can also alert the system if there is an anomaly on the bus.

KT and Hyundai will also collaborate to modify the system so it can be applied to electric trucks and new connected car platforms.

Hyundai is currently also in close collaboration with Cisco to create high-end 'hyperconnected' cars that operate within in-car networks.

In July, the automobile giant invested $4.2 million into a South Korean cab-calling firm as part of its expansion into the mobility market.

