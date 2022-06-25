Launch your IT career with over 225 hours of training on Microsoft 365, Windows & Azure

StackCommerce

More and more companies are using Azure for their cloud services lately, which makes sense on many levels. Other Microsoft platforms like Office have been the standard around the workplace for decades, after all.

With all this new tech comes new demand for IT workers that can set it up. The road to Microsoft certification can be long, but the Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows and Azure Bundle is a great resource that can smooth out the path for budding admins.

What you've got here is a roundup of 17 online courses, all pulled from the extensive catalog at iCollege. If you've ever used online learning before, you probably already recognize that name. They're a trusted learning outlet whose educators have prepared thousands of workers for new careers on three continents. Each course is taught in an accessible, hands-on style, and you can tackle them at your own pace.

Depending on your job goals, you can start with one of several intro courses. In a few hours, you'll be able to learn the fundamentals of PowerShell, RDS, Teams and other essential platforms. After mastering those, you can move on to more targeted classes, each of which serves as study guides for a different Microsoft certification.

In addition, there are courses on the MS-100 and 101 for Microsoft 365, the MD-100 for Windows and multiple guides that can help you breeze through your first few Azure Administrator and Azure Associate exams. By the time you're done, you'll be an asset to any company that uses MS systems, whether they're working in the cloud or with onsite servers.

There are more than 225 hours of training in the Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, & Azure Bundle, and all 17 courses are now available for $59.99. That's under $4 per course!