/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Launch your IT career with over 225 hours of training on Microsoft 365, Windows & Azure

Budding IT pros can practice for certification exams on Windows, Azure, and other MS platforms.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

More and more companies are using Azure for their cloud services lately, which makes sense on many levels. Other Microsoft platforms like Office have been the standard around the workplace for decades, after all.

With all this new tech comes new demand for IT workers that can set it up. The road to Microsoft certification can be long, but the Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows and Azure Bundle is a great resource that can smooth out the path for budding admins.

What you've got here is a roundup of 17 online courses, all pulled from the extensive catalog at iCollege. If you've ever used online learning before, you probably already recognize that name. They're a trusted learning outlet whose educators have prepared thousands of workers for new careers on three continents. Each course is taught in an accessible, hands-on style, and you can tackle them at your own pace.

Depending on your job goals, you can start with one of several intro courses. In a few hours, you'll be able to learn the fundamentals of PowerShell, RDS, Teams and other essential platforms. After mastering those, you can move on to more targeted classes, each of which serves as study guides for a different Microsoft certification.

The Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, & Azure Bundle

 $59.99 at ZDNet Academy

In addition, there are courses on the MS-100 and 101 for Microsoft 365, the MD-100 for Windows and multiple guides that can help you breeze through your first few Azure Administrator and Azure Associate exams. By the time you're done, you'll be an asset to any company that uses MS systems, whether they're working in the cloud or with onsite servers.

There are more than 225 hours of training in the Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, & Azure Bundle, and all 17 courses are now available for $59.99. That's under $4 per course!

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Why you need an Android smartphone with a thermal and IR camera
img-6767

Why you need an Android smartphone with a thermal and IR camera

Android
Are you ready for the worst Economy Class airline seats in the world?
airline-seats.jpg

Are you ready for the worst Economy Class airline seats in the world?

Business
Dell and Intel just had a big success. It may break your heart
screen-shot-2022-06-23-at-9-16-05-am.png

Dell and Intel just had a big success. It may break your heart

Innovation