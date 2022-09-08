Laurene Powell Jobs, Jony Ive and Tim Cook launch the Steve Jobs Archive

Three of Steve Jobs' closest confidants have launched the Steve Jobs Archive -- "a place to spark a sense of possibility in everyone," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

Cook started the archive along with Apple's former chief designer Jony Ive and Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs. They announced the project at the annual Code Conference with Kara Swisher, where they discussed the late tech luminary's legacy.

"With respect for the past and excitement for the future, the Steve Jobs Archive offers people the tools and opportunities to make their own contribution," the Archive website says. "We are building programs, fellowships, collections, and partnerships that reflect Steve's values and carry his sense of possibility forward."

The website currently displays various pieces of media, spanning text, audio and video, that give insight into Jobs' thoughts and beliefs.

For instance, there's an email that Jobs sent to himself in 2010 in which he ruminates on the ways humans rely on one another. "I do not make any of my own clothing," it reads. "I speak a language I did not invent or refine."

There's audio from 1997, when Jobs recorded a voiceover for Apple's "Think Different" advertising campaign. The site also shares video clips from Jobs' 2005 commencement address at Stanford University.