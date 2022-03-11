Learn Azure, Microsoft's fastest growing product, for $40

StackCommerce

The Microsoft Cloud is growing fast, and Microsoft Azure is a significant reason why. Azure is a broad set of cloud-based computing services that support anyone who wants to build an app or run a web-based enterprise without installing or managing hardware or server software. It's a highly scalable solution for all kinds of businesses and continues to cut into the market share of Amazon's AWS.

All that said, demand for Azure administrators is growing, and now is a great time to learn this service. With the 2022 Microsoft Azure Architect & Administrator Exam Certification Prep Bundle, you can do so.

Three Azure experts teach this nine-course bundle: Scott Duffy (4.5/5 instructor rating), Vijay Saini (4.3/5 rating), and Ben Stretcha. The courses primarily prepare you for Microsoft Azure certification exams, beginning with the basic AZ-104 Azure Administrator Exam.

Here, you'll learn how to implement solutions for the Microsoft Azure platform and understand the main concepts of Azure. You'll work with necessary study materials to be able to pass the Microsoft AZ-104 exam on your first try and prepare yourself to elevate to course work on AZ-204, AZ-303, AZ-304, and AZ-900.

As you progress, you'll get familiar with Azure architecture technologies, learn how to design cloud solutions, and much more. Eventually, you'll master cloud automation with Azure PowerShell, understand Azure Storage concepts, and start working with Azure Blobs, File, and File Sync to solve real-world problems. All of these courses will get you up to speed with various aspects of Azure and teach you how to administer cloud solutions in an enterprise environment.

Become a Microsoft Azure expert on your own time. Right now, The 2022 Microsoft Azure Architect & Administrator Exam Certification Prep Bundle is on sale for just $39.99.