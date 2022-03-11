Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Learn Azure, Microsoft's fastest growing product, for $40

Get up to speed with one of the fastest-growing cloud technologies on the planet.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The Microsoft Cloud is growing fast, and Microsoft Azure is a significant reason why. Azure is a broad set of cloud-based computing services that support anyone who wants to build an app or run a web-based enterprise without installing or managing hardware or server software. It's a highly scalable solution for all kinds of businesses and continues to cut into the market share of Amazon's AWS.

All that said, demand for Azure administrators is growing, and now is a great time to learn this service. With the 2022 Microsoft Azure Architect & Administrator Exam Certification Prep Bundle, you can do so.

Three Azure experts teach this nine-course bundle: Scott Duffy (4.5/5 instructor rating), Vijay Saini (4.3/5 rating), and Ben Stretcha. The courses primarily prepare you for Microsoft Azure certification exams, beginning with the basic AZ-104 Azure Administrator Exam.

Here, you'll learn how to implement solutions for the Microsoft Azure platform and understand the main concepts of Azure. You'll work with necessary study materials to be able to pass the Microsoft AZ-104 exam on your first try and prepare yourself to elevate to course work on AZ-204, AZ-303, AZ-304, and AZ-900.

The 2022 Microsoft Azure Architect & Administrator Exam Certification Prep Bundle

$39.99 at ZDNet Academy

As you progress, you'll get familiar with Azure architecture technologies, learn how to design cloud solutions, and much more. Eventually, you'll master cloud automation with Azure PowerShell, understand Azure Storage concepts, and start working with Azure Blobs, File, and File Sync to solve real-world problems. All of these courses will get you up to speed with various aspects of Azure and teach you how to administer cloud solutions in an enterprise environment.

Become a Microsoft Azure expert on your own time. Right now, The 2022 Microsoft Azure Architect & Administrator Exam Certification Prep Bundle is on sale for just $39.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related