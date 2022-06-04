Learn how to achieve top academic success for only $50

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Now that the school year has ended, how satisfied are you with your grades and test scores? There's good news if you feel like you could be doing better but aren't quite sure what changes to make. You can now determine how to achieve your fullest potential as a student with lifetime access to the 2022 Perfect Score Academic Success Master Class Bundle for only $49.

ZDNet Recommends The best cybersecurity certifications These certifications can help you enter an industry with a high demand for skilled staff. Read now

This Master Class Package was designed to help students score in the top 1% of test scores, grades and general academic performance the entire time they're in school.

The training consists of five master classes:

How To Improve Time Management

How To Increase Productivity

How To Study Effectively

How To Ace Any Standardized Test

How To Succeed In College

The collection is offered by Prep Expert, a Mark Cuban and Shark Tank company. It specializes in online ACT and SAT preparation with 1-on-1 private tutoring, both live and on-demand video courses and more.

The courses are taught by Dr. Shaan Patel, MD MBA, who improved his initial average SAT score by 640 points to achieve a perfect score. Only 20,000 people have managed to do that, and Dr. Patel developed methods that aren't taught in traditional classrooms. He shares 100 academic and career success strategies, 100 concrete examples of how to use those strategies and 100 interactive practice exercises to teach students how to apply the lessons to their academic careers.

Students have been delighted with what they've learned in the Academic Success Master Class Package. It has garnered an average rating of 4.68 out of 5 from over 3,500 verified students.

Get 30 hours of training on how to become the best student you can be. You can purchase lifetime access to the 2022 Perfect Score Academic Success Master Class Bundle for $49.